Police seek driver who fled before bushfire
POLICE are still searching for the driver of a crashed car, which was identified as the cause of a bushfire earlier this week.
An emergency situation was declared in Redbank Plains under the Public Safety Preservation Act on Tuesday afternoon.
Police confirmed a crashed and abandoned car in scrub had caused the blaze just off Halletts Rd but believed it wasn't deliberately lit.
A Queensland Police Service spokesperson said investigations are still ongoing and no-one has been charged.
The spokesperson said anyone with information on the incident should speak to police if they hadn't already done so.
Residents in nearby houses said they saw a man flee from the car after crashing it into the scrub.