The crashed vehicle was identified as the cause of a bushfire earlier this week. Cordell Richardson
News

Police seek driver who fled before bushfire

Lachlan Mcivor
by
19th Sep 2019 4:43 PM
POLICE are still searching for the driver of a crashed car, which was identified as the cause of a bushfire earlier this week.

An emergency situation was declared in Redbank Plains under the Public Safety Preservation Act on Tuesday afternoon.

Police confirmed a crashed and abandoned car in scrub had caused the blaze just off Halletts Rd but believed it wasn't deliberately lit.

A Queensland Police Service spokesperson said investigations are still ongoing and no-one has been charged.

The spokesperson said anyone with information on the incident should speak to police if they hadn't already done so.

Residents in nearby houses said they saw a man flee from the car after crashing it into the scrub.

