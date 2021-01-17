Menu
Police are searching for Tane Huffman after he went missing after a swim in the Brisbane River near Kholo Creek on Saturday morning.
News

Police searching Brisbane River for missing man

Lachlan Mcivor
17th Jan 2021 2:38 PM
POLICE are searching the Brisbane River at Kholo for a New Zealand citizen who did not return from a swim yesterday.

Tane Huffman, 32, went swimming by himself in the river near Kholo Creek between 10.30-11am on Saturday.

Springfield police officers are co-ordinating the search of the river.

Although he is believed to be a strong swimmer, there are concerns for his safety as he has not contacted his family or returned to the rural property where they are staying since his swim.

He also suffers from a medical condition.

Mr Tuffman was reported missing today.

Police and SES personnel started searching on Sunday on foot and on boats and all-terrain vehicles.

Polair will assist in the search today.

Mr Huffman is described as caucasian and tall with a slim build and long beard.

He was wearing swimming shorts when he was last seen.

Residents in the area are asked to check their properties and yards.

Anyone with any information, or any sightings of Tane is asked to immediately contact police.

Ipswich Queensland Times

