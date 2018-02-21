Menu
A helicopter searches the Brisbane River for a missing kayaker. Picture: Sunrise/Channel 7
News

Search on for missing kayaker

by Sophie Chirgwin
21st Feb 2018 7:51 AM

HELICOPTERS have been brought in to assist with the search for a kayaker, who was reported missing during an early-morning row on the Brisbane River.

The man, 63, was reported missing about 4.40am.

Two other men he was rowing with said the missing man became separated from them and while they did not see him go into the river they found his upturned vessel a short time later floating off Orleigh Park in West End.

Water Police during the search for a missing kayaker on the Brisbane River. Picture: Sunrise/Channel 7
A police spokeswoman confirmed about seven police crews, including water police are continuing to search for the missing man.

Locals have taken to social media reporting helicopters searching up and down the river.

