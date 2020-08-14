Police search uncovers stolen Medicare, bank cards

Chris Fua Matila leaves Ipswich Courthouse after pleading guilty to disqualified driving, drug driving, and receiving tainted property.

A DISQUALIFIED driver was caught with stolen Medicare and bank cards after police seized his vehicle.

An Ipswich court on Friday heard police searched the Mazda Bravo being driven by Chris Fua Matila at Bundamba on February 9, after checks revealed he should not have been on the road.

The court heard a duffel bag held the cards, which had earlier been reported stolen from a house at Capalaba.

Matila denied any involvement in the theft, but on Friday pleaded guilty to unlawfully receiving tainted property at Ipswich Magistrates Court.

The 28-year-old from Inala also pleaded guilty to possession of dangerous drugs (methylamphetamine); driving unlicensed when disqualified by court order; and driving unlicensed when drug positive.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said checks revealed Matila was subject to a court imposed two-year licence disqualification for previous offences.

Sgt Caldwell said police immediately impounded his ute for forfeiture.

His saliva tested positive to methylamphetamine.

A small quantity of 1.1 grams of the drug ice was found, with Matila making admissions to recent drug use.

Sgt Caldwell said the Medicare and bankcards had been stolen by an unknown person who entered a Capalaba man’s home at 10.30pm on Saturday, February 8.

Defence lawyer Yasser Khan said Matila was a married man who had completed the Queensland Traffic Offenders program to help change his attitude toward driving.

Mr Khan said the stolen cards had not been used and although he had no excuse, he earlier consumed methylamphetamine thinking the drug would be out of his system when he drove.

Magistrate Andy Cridland said Matila’s traffic history showed two previous disqualified driving offences.

For driving when disqualified, Matila was sentenced to a three month jail term, suspended for two years and three months.

He was again disqualified from driving for two years and three months.

For the drug possession and receiving tainted property charges, Mr Cridland fined him $1000.

“If you are caught driving a car you will go to jail for three months, Do you understand,” Mr Cridland warned him.

“Yes your honour,” said Matila.