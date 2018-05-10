Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A police-issued image of Sam Robert Price-Purcell.
A police-issued image of Sam Robert Price-Purcell.
Breaking

Police search Lockyer Valley property in relation to murder

10th May 2018 8:26 AM | Updated: 8:40 AM

POLICE are currently searching a Lockyer Valley property in relation to a suspected murder.

Officers executed a search warrant at a Helidon address this morning.

It is in relation to the disappearance and suspected murder of Brisbane man Sam Price Purcell.

Officers search a Leyburn property in relation to the suspected murder of Sam Price Purcell in March.
Officers search a Leyburn property in relation to the suspected murder of Sam Price Purcell in March. Marian Faa

Mr Price Purcell - described previously by police as a mid-level drug dealer - was last seen getting into a bright yellow 2010 Holden Commodore SS sedan in the Mitchelton area of Brisbane on February 16, 2015.

Homicide detectives searched a Leyburn property as part of investigations in March. It resulted in the recovery of items that are being further investigated. 

More to come.

Related Items

homocide lockyer valley murder sam price purcell search toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    UPDATE: Crime scene set up after house gutted in fire

    UPDATE: Crime scene set up after house gutted in fire

    News A home has been destroyed in an early morning fire.

    OPINION: Is sacking a council good for a city?

    premium_icon OPINION: Is sacking a council good for a city?

    Opinion It's hard to know a better way forward

    • 10th May 2018 10:48 AM
    'Mini resort deal': Popular caravan park set to expand

    premium_icon 'Mini resort deal': Popular caravan park set to expand

    Business Hubby went out to trim a tree and bought a business

    'Silly' teen jailed after stolen Getz chase

    premium_icon 'Silly' teen jailed after stolen Getz chase

    Crime He kept on driving even after a tyre was spiked

    • 10th May 2018 11:43 AM

    Local Partners