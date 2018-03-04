Woman allegedly forced into white van found, man charged

An image released by police of the white van invovled in the incident in Nerang on the Gold Coast.

An image released by police of the white van invovled in the incident in Nerang on the Gold Coast.

UPDATE: THE WOMAN has been found and a man charged with a number of offences following this disturbing incident on the Gold Coast.

Police said a member of the public notified them on the location of the van shortly before midnight.

Police attended a residence in Carrara and took a 19-year-old man into custody.

The woman, a 20-year-old, had not been injured during the incident.

The man has been charged with one count of deprivation of liberty, one count of threats domestic violence offence, two counts of threats and one count of dangerous operation of a vehicle.

He is due to appear in the Southport Magistrates Court on Monday 5 March.

EARLIER: POLICE are appealing for urgent public assistance in locating a white van travelling with a woman who was forced into the vehicle after staging a dramatic near escape.

Police said a woman jumped from the passenger side of a white van before flagging down as black van on Pappas Way at Nerang about 6pm.

As the woman tried to get into the vehicle, the white van rammed it from behind a number of times, forcing it into the gutter.

The driver of the white van exited the vehicle and produced a knife, forcing the woman from the black van.

The man forced the woman into the white van and fled the scene.

The vehicle was last seen on Lawrence Drive in Nerang.

Were you in Nerang this evening around 6pm? Did you see a white van, possibly a Toyota Hiace or Ford Econovan, with mag wheels, roof racks, and a large sticker on the rear?



Gold Coast police are appealing for urgent public assistance. Please share: https://t.co/dDqPvAwJrS — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) March 3, 2018

The van is described as white in colour and possibly a Toyota Hiace or Ford Econovan.

It has mag wheels, roof racks, and a large sticker on the rear.

Police have described the driver as being caucasian in appearance, in his late 20s or early 30s, with a thin build, and blonde curly/frizzy hair.

The woman is described as caucasian, in her 30s with a thin build and brown hair in a bob cut.

It is believed a witness may have videoed the incident using a mobile phone, police said.

Anyone with any information, relevant mobile phone or dashcam footage is urged to contact police immediately.

Investigations are ongoing.