Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A Lowood man sustained a cut to his chest after a teen allegedly slashed him with a knife during a violent armed robbery.
A Lowood man sustained a cut to his chest after a teen allegedly slashed him with a knife during a violent armed robbery.
Crime

Police search for teens over violent armed robbery

kaitlyn smith
31st May 2021 5:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE are appealing for public assistance in the search for a group of teenage boys allegedly involved in an armed robbery at Lowood.

The incident unfolded about 6pm on May 22 after a man heard noises coming from underneath his home at Park Street.

Upon inspection, the 47-year-old was allegedly confronted and attacked by four people, believed to be juveniles.

The man sustained a small cut to his chest after one of the teens allegedly slashed him with a knife.

Another teen reportedly stuck the victim over the head with a plank of wood seconds later.

A Queensland Police spokesman said it appeared the group took the man’s wallet before fleeing.

The victim was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition where he received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

It is believed the offenders were Caucasian juveniles, all wearing dark coloured hoodies and black gloves.

Anyone with further information or relevant CCTV are urged to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

Report crime information anonymously via Crime Stoppers. Call 1800 333 000 or report online at www.crimestoppersqld.com.au.

Quote this reference number: QP2100939447.

ipswich crime knife crime
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        JBS meatworks staff stood down following cyber attack

        Premium Content JBS meatworks staff stood down following cyber attack

        News Queensland abattoir staff have been stood down by the world’s largest meat processor after a major cyber attack.

        Troll hunt: Researcher launches online bully project

        Premium Content Troll hunt: Researcher launches online bully project

        News Teenagers aged 13-18 have been called upon to report on their experiences online

        Springfield gets new 174-bed public hospital expansion

        Premium Content Springfield gets new 174-bed public hospital expansion

        News Hospital expansion is planned to include an emergency department, intensive care...

        Man hit with 81 charges after alleged crime spree

        Premium Content Man hit with 81 charges after alleged crime spree

        Crime The man managed to avoid arrest for months before he was taken into custody by Esk...