Police search for teens over violent armed robbery

A Lowood man sustained a cut to his chest after a teen allegedly slashed him with a knife during a violent armed robbery.

POLICE are appealing for public assistance in the search for a group of teenage boys allegedly involved in an armed robbery at Lowood.

The incident unfolded about 6pm on May 22 after a man heard noises coming from underneath his home at Park Street.

Upon inspection, the 47-year-old was allegedly confronted and attacked by four people, believed to be juveniles.

The man sustained a small cut to his chest after one of the teens allegedly slashed him with a knife.

Another teen reportedly stuck the victim over the head with a plank of wood seconds later.

A Queensland Police spokesman said it appeared the group took the man’s wallet before fleeing.

The victim was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition where he received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

It is believed the offenders were Caucasian juveniles, all wearing dark coloured hoodies and black gloves.

Anyone with further information or relevant CCTV are urged to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

Report crime information anonymously via Crime Stoppers. Call 1800 333 000 or report online at www.crimestoppersqld.com.au.

Quote this reference number: QP2100939447.