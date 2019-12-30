Menu
POLICE are appealing for public assistance to identify a man seen acting suspiciously near bushland at Peregian Springs. Photo: Zizi Averill
Police search for suspicious man in Peregian

Matt Collins
30th Dec 2019 4:59 PM
POLICE are appealing for public assistance to identify a man seen acting suspiciously near bushland at Peregian Springs on the Sunshine Coast today.

The man was seen near a fire trail between the Avenue Park Duck Pond and Doonan Bridge Rd East around midday.

He was described as being aged in his 30s, around 170cm tall with a medium build.

The man was wearing a navy t-shirt with a yellow logo on it, dark green long pants and a green baseball cap.

He was last seen walking along Doonan Bridge Rd East.

Anyone who may have seen the man in the area or could assist with identifying him is urged to come forward.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

