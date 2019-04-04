Police search for stolen horse float

MARBURG police are investigating the disappearance of a horse float from the Marburg showgrounds between late February and early March.

The horse float (pictured) is not registered and at the time of being stolen had a new bright blue paint job which made it distinctive.

Marburg police are seeking any information from anyone that may know the whereabouts of this trailer.

Any information you may have about this horse float or any other matter can be reported anonymously to Crime Stoppers to Marburg Police on 34372600.

Horse float

Quote reference number: QP1900444536.