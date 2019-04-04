Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Police search for stolen horse float

4th Apr 2019 12:11 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MARBURG police are investigating the disappearance of a horse float from the Marburg showgrounds between late February and early March.

The horse float (pictured) is not registered and at the time of being stolen had a new bright blue paint job which made it distinctive.

Marburg police are seeking any information from anyone that may know the whereabouts of this trailer.

Any information you may have about this horse float or any other matter can be reported anonymously to Crime Stoppers to Marburg Police on 34372600.

Horse float
Horse float

Contact Policelink on 131444 or use the online form 24 hours a day.

Report information anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours a day.

Quote reference number: QP1900444536.

horse float ipswich crime marburg theft
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Anonymous $16K donation shocks Ipswich not-for-profit

    premium_icon Anonymous $16K donation shocks Ipswich not-for-profit

    News THE mysterious cash donation will allow the volunteer team to continue its work throughout the area.

    • 4th Apr 2019 11:07 AM
    'Safest' suburbs in Ipswich revealed

    premium_icon 'Safest' suburbs in Ipswich revealed

    News And some recorded no claims at all in the past three years

    ‘Body in freezer’ accused a dad, volunteer firefighter

    premium_icon ‘Body in freezer’ accused a dad, volunteer firefighter

    Crime Remains confirmed as missing man David Thortnton

    Premier calls for meeting to fix dangerous Ipswich road

    premium_icon Premier calls for meeting to fix dangerous Ipswich road

    Politics The Premier responded to a question on why the state failed to act

    • 4th Apr 2019 12:47 PM