Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Police search for rogue Alice Springs pooer

by Sarah Matthews
21st Dec 2020 7:57 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

POLICE are on the hunt for a bearded hipster who keeps defecating in the front yard of an Alice Springs home.

The resident of the house in Undertown St in Gillen has told police the rogue pooing has occurred every night for the past seven days.

According to Southern Watch Commander Adrian Kidney, the man is described as having a dark complexion, sporting a manbun hairstyle, a full face beard, dark tracksuit pants and a light coloured long sleeved jumper.

"The behaviour is captured on CCTV and can only be described as despicable," he said.

The offending has been occurring between midnight and 3am.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 131 444.

 

 

sarah.matthews1@news.com.au

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Police search for rogue Alice Springs pooer

More Stories

Show More
alice springs editors picks hipster poo

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man pours boiling water over girlfriend’s head

        Premium Content Man pours boiling water over girlfriend’s head

        Crime A man who brutalised a woman and caused her to fear for her life has faced court

        NAMED: 16 drink and drug drivers in Ipswich court

        Premium Content NAMED: 16 drink and drug drivers in Ipswich court

        Crime The QT publishes the full names of those people who have fronted court for drink...

        ‘Three house fires one year’: Firey on Christmas duty

        Premium Content ‘Three house fires one year’: Firey on Christmas duty

        News Christmas is just another day on the job for Ipswich firefighter

        Jealous dad beats up estranged wife’s male friend

        Premium Content Jealous dad beats up estranged wife’s male friend

        Crime A man who broke into his ex’s house at to bash her friend at 3.20am claimed he was...