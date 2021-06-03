Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police swarmed Horse and Jockey Road after two suspected stolen cars were found bogged in mud. Picture: Melanie Whiting
Police swarmed Horse and Jockey Road after two suspected stolen cars were found bogged in mud. Picture: Melanie Whiting
Crime

Police search for offenders who fled stolen car hot spot

Melanie Whiting
, melanie.whiting@news.com.au
3rd Jun 2021 10:08 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Investigations are continuing after two suspected stolen cars were found at a dumping hot spot on Wednesday afternoon.

Several police crews were called to Horse and Jockey Rd at Racecourse about 4.45pm Wednesday.

Witnesses reported two suspected stolen vehicles with people inside that became bogged in mud near the boat ramp.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said no arrests had been made after the alleged offenders fled the scene.

She said it was understood both cars were stolen.

Police swarmed Horse and Jockey Road after two suspected stolen cars were found bogged in mud. Picture: Melanie Whiting
Police swarmed Horse and Jockey Road after two suspected stolen cars were found bogged in mud. Picture: Melanie Whiting

Several stolen vehicles have been found dumped at Horse and Jockey Rd in recent months.

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

How to get Daily Mercury news straight to your inbox Your dose of Harry Bruce cartoons

mackay crime news mackay police station mackay stolen cars racecourse road
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Where $12m funding for Ipswich health system will go

        Premium Content Where $12m funding for Ipswich health system will go

        Health In December, 5041 people were admitted to Ipswich Hospital which was a 12.4 per cent increase from the number of people two years prior.

        New childcare centre nears completion

        Premium Content New childcare centre nears completion

        News A new early learning centre in Ipswich is set to welcome 62 children in the next...

        Tributes for veteran Ipswich magistrate

        Premium Content Tributes for veteran Ipswich magistrate

        News The second woman to be appointed as a magistrate served in the role for 30 years...

        • 3rd Jun 2021 2:00 PM
        Woman confronted by worrying ‘stains’ at family park

        Premium Content Woman confronted by worrying ‘stains’ at family park

        Community Resident fears youth crime reaches Ipswich park after stumbling across bloodied...