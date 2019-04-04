'Body in freezer': Police search for possible murder weapon

Navarone Farrell Full Profile Login to follow

POLICE and SES volunteers returned to Peak Crossing today searching for evidence related to the alleged murder of Goodna man David Thornton.

Divers entered a large dam on the 53ha property, while waders explored a neighbouring creek in the quiet grazing country.

An SES search line scoured the paddocks while a drone took to the skies.

Neighbours said police began searching about 7.30am and were looking for a possible weapon used in the death of 58-year-old former teacher Mr Thornton, whose body was discovered in a freezer that had been buried in his home at Goodna on Monday.

Bobby Andrew Weaver, 24, faced Ipswich Magistrates Court on Wednesday charged with murder between January 24 and March 30 and inappropriately interfering with a corpse.

The father and volunteer firefighter was arrested in Byron Bay on Tuesday and was extradited to Queensland the following morning.