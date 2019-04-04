'Body in freezer': Police search for possible murder weapon

Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police and SES search at Peak Crossing for evidence in relation to the murder of Goodna's David Thornton.

Crime premium_icon 'Body in freezer': Police search for possible murder...

Jason Smith, David Jenvey, Brendan Smith, Carlton Fearnside, Chelsea Rose, Livia Carl and Taryn Amos from Canberra at CMC Rocks on Sunday.

News premium_icon 300 PHOTOS: CMC Rocks 2019

Music

Music premium_icon PHOTOS: Day one at CMC Rocks

Muddy scenes at CMC Rocks on Sunday.Photo: Cas Garvey

Music premium_icon 100 PHOTOS: CMC Rocks Throwback

Betty and Barney love their morning lolly from the car window.

News premium_icon 40 PHOTOS: The best of Ipswich's weird and wacky...

Finn and Max Ostrofski with Ryan, Fletcher and Amelia Zielke.

News premium_icon Weekend hit aims for Relay for Life dollars

Rudy, Ralph and Toby.

News premium_icon IN PHOTOS: 40 of the cutest doggie double acts in...

Storm, she's the prettiest thing.

News premium_icon PHOTOS: 50 of the cutest cats in Ipswich

Property destroyed at Chauvel Road, Tabulam.

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Latest devastating scenes from the...

Mini dachshunds Cookie and George.

News premium_icon IN PHOTOS: 50 of the cutest dogs in Ipswich

Five occupants of a vehicle that rolled on the Bruce Highway were hospitalised on Saturday morning.

News premium_icon Police investigate how kids were ejected in Bruce Hwy...

People and Places

People and Places premium_icon GALLERY: See the photos of Ipswich's first day at...

News

News premium_icon What do you make of Ash Barty's progress in the...

CRASH: An aircraft with a single occupant has crashed in remote bushland south of Mundubbera. The pilot was taken to hospital.

News premium_icon First photos of Mundubbera plane crash emerge

Tennis

Tennis premium_icon Murray returns with routine win

Submitted by Dianne Ruthenberg.

People and Places A furry kind of Christmas

People and Places

People and Places premium_icon Queensland Times' year in photographs

The first images from the Deepwater disaster zone have appeared.

News premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: First photos from inside Deepwater...

FACES OF THE FIRES: Our unsung heroes battling the fires across the Qld state.

News premium_icon FACES OF FIRE: Queensland's unsung heroes

News

News premium_icon Raging fire rains embers on Coast homes

Fire crews have shared these images as they continue to fight the Deepwater blaze by land and air.

News EERIE VIEW: Fireys share Deepwater blaze images from...

News

News Eight pets you can take home today

News

News 111 PHOTOS: Ipswich school formals 2018

Entertainment

Entertainment Punters out for race fun

The crowd looks through the gallery at the opening of the 2018 JADA.

News LOOK: Check out the best in Australian drawing

Crime

'Body in freezer': Police search for possible murder weapon

By
4th Apr 2019 3:24 PM

premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE and SES volunteers returned to Peak Crossing today searching for evidence related to the alleged murder of Goodna man David Thornton.

Divers entered a large dam on the 53ha property, while waders explored a neighbouring creek in the quiet grazing country.

An SES search line scoured the paddocks while a drone took to the skies.

Neighbours said police began searching about 7.30am and were looking for a possible weapon used in the death of 58-year-old former teacher Mr Thornton, whose body was discovered in a freezer that had been buried in his home at Goodna on Monday.

Bobby Andrew Weaver, 24, faced Ipswich Magistrates Court on Wednesday charged with murder between January 24 and March 30 and inappropriately interfering with a corpse.

The father and volunteer firefighter was arrested in Byron Bay on Tuesday and was extradited to Queensland the following morning.

body in freezer david thornton goodna murder accused
Ipswich Queensland Times