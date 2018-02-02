Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Teenager, 13, vanishes from home prompting major search

Janna Almajzoub, 13, was last seen at her family home in Denman Road, Georges Hall before 3am on January 29. Picture: NSW Police Force
Janna Almajzoub, 13, was last seen at her family home in Denman Road, Georges Hall before 3am on January 29. Picture: NSW Police Force
by Marnie O'Neill

A DESPERATE search is underway for a teenage girl missing from her Sydney home for four days.

Janna Almajzoub, 13, was last seen at her family's Denman Road home in Georges Hall in Sydney's southwest on Monday, January 29.

It is believed she left the residence some time between 3am and 6am, according to a police spokesman.

She has not been heard from her since and there are concerns for her welfare because of her young age.

Janna Almajzoub, 13, vanished from her family’s home sometime between 3am and 56am on January 29. Picture: NSW Police Force
Janna Almajzoub, 13, vanished from her family’s home sometime between 3am and 56am on January 29. Picture: NSW Police Force

Family members told Bankstown Police they believe Janna might be travelling in Sydney's south western suburbs.

Janna is described as being Mediterranean/Middle Eastern appearance with a slim build. She has long dark brown hair with brown eyes.

It is not known what clothes she was wearing when she left the house.

Anyone who knows there whereabouts of Janna is urged to contact crime Stoppers on 1800 333 00

 

The teen’s family believe she is somewhere in Sydney’s south west. Picture: NSW Police Force
The teen’s family believe she is somewhere in Sydney’s south west. Picture: NSW Police Force

Topics:  missing person search sydney

UPDATE: Teacher, students in hospital after gas at school

UPDATE: Teacher, students in hospital after gas at school

Paramedics treated 12 people after they were exposed to an unknown gas.

What's on in Ipswich this weekend

DON'T MISS: Rey in Star Wars: The Last Jedi at the Tivoli Drive-In.

Five things to do

Union fear cuts at Ipswich aged care facilities

Aged Care is an area that will require more trained staff in the future.elderly, senior, nursing home, hands,

Provider refutes rumours over staffing levels

New apartment-style hotel for the region

A preview into the new Quest Springfield Central opening in March.

An exciting new accommodation option is coming to Springfield

Local Partners