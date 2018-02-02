Teenager, 13, vanishes from home prompting major search

Janna Almajzoub, 13, was last seen at her family home in Denman Road, Georges Hall before 3am on January 29. Picture: NSW Police Force

A DESPERATE search is underway for a teenage girl missing from her Sydney home for four days.

Janna Almajzoub, 13, was last seen at her family's Denman Road home in Georges Hall in Sydney's southwest on Monday, January 29.

It is believed she left the residence some time between 3am and 6am, according to a police spokesman.

She has not been heard from her since and there are concerns for her welfare because of her young age.

Family members told Bankstown Police they believe Janna might be travelling in Sydney's south western suburbs.

Janna is described as being Mediterranean/Middle Eastern appearance with a slim build. She has long dark brown hair with brown eyes.

It is not known what clothes she was wearing when she left the house.

Anyone who knows there whereabouts of Janna is urged to contact crime Stoppers on 1800 333 00