Police are seeking assistance to identify a person that stole a tractor from a property on Greenwood Village Rd in Redbank Plains.
Crime

Police search for man who stole tractor linked to thefts

Lachlan Mcivor
by
26th Sep 2019 3:00 PM
POLICE are seeking assistance to identify a person that stole a tractor from a property in Redbank Plains.

Between 2am and 2.30am on September 12, a tractor was driven from a Greenwood Village Rd property.

Police conducting a patrol of the area located the tractor being driven along the road but the driver ran off prior to being confronted by officers.

A person returned a short time later and loaded the tractor onto another vehicle.

Investigators believe that the tractor may have been involved in several thefts that have occurred across the Redbank Plains area.

Anyone who has information or has sighted the tractor is urged to contact police.

Call Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

