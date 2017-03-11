Police search for man after armed robbery at Goodna IGA

ROBBERY: Police are searching for a man in his 20s after an armed robbery at the Goodna IGA this morning.

POLICE are searching for a man in his 20s wearing a hoodie and a black jacket after an armed robbery at the Goodna IGA this morning.

At 6.40am police received a Triple 0 call from staff at the IGA on the corner of Albert St and Queen St.

They told police that a male in his 20s had entered the store and demanded money.

The female staff member he confronted later told police the man had a silver item in his hand, although she was unsure whether it was either a piece of pipe or a gun.

The woman said he threatened her with the object and then fled after she gave him a sum of cash.

The robber was wearing wearing a hoodie, black jacket and pants.

Springfield and Goodna police attended the scene, as did the dog squad which was unable to get a track on the culprit.

The Ipswich CIB is on the scene continue enquiries and the store is currently closed.

Anyone with information on the robbery should call Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.

The incident is not the first time the Goodna IGA has been held up.

In September of last year the QT reported the Goodna IGA had been held up when two masked men, one carrying a knife and the other a hammer, confronted staff.

On that occasion the men had demanded cash and cigarettes from staff before making off in a black Holden Astra.