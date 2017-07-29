Police search for loaded missing Glock magazine

Police are seeking public assistance to help locate a missing Glock magazine containing 14 rounds of ammunition after it was accidentally ejected from a motorcycle officer's weapon yesterday afternoon (July 28).

Initial investigations indicate the officer rode his police service motorcycle from Tank Street, Brisbane City to Ipswich where the magazine was found to be missing around 4pm.

It had last been sighted by the officer around midday.

Extensive patrols by police have so far failed to locate the missing magazine (see attached images).

Anyone who may have any information about the location of the magazine, and who may not know the significance of the item are urged not to tamper with it and to call police, or hand it in to their nearest police station.

An internal investigation has commenced into the loss of the magazine.