Police search for Jeep in job site theft investigation

Officers are seeking assistance in identifying the car seen in the area of a theft on Green Turtle Place at Marcoola on February 21.

Police have received a report of a theft from a house under construction and would like to speak to the owner of the vehicle.

The vehicle is a late model Jeep Wrangler, possibly a hardtop with a nudge bar and snorkel.

It was towing a small box trailer.

If you have any information in relation to the this vehicle pictured, please contact police.