Police search dense bushland for Tiffany Taylor's remains

Police investigating the disappearance and suspected murder of 16-year-old Tiffany Taylor from Waterford West have searched a location of interest in Fernvale on Saturday.

Following a public appeal on July 13 investigators received information which prompted a search of dense bushland near Banks Creek Rd.

Logan detectives and police search co-ordinators from Rosewood and Lowood Police co-ordinated approximately 40 Search and Rescue Officers from the State Emergency Service in a detailed search of the area, often in difficult terrain.

So far no evidence of interest has been located as a result of the search.

Investigators continue to appeal for information that may lead to the location of the remains of Tiffany.

She was last seen at 10am on Sunday, July 12, 2015 leaving a motel on Loganlea Rd.

A 60-year-old Annerley man has been charged with her murder, however Tiffany's body has not yet been located.

Investigations are continuing.