30°
News

Police search bushland for missing Mount Hallen woman

Ali Kuchel
| 14th Mar 2017 12:07 PM
Missing Mount Hallen woman Valerie Donaldson.
Missing Mount Hallen woman Valerie Donaldson. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

POLICE are searching bushland near Esk for a woman missing from Mount Hallen.

Valerie Donaldson, 71, was last seen walking her dog in local bushland near Argyle Court yesterday.

Mrs Donaldson hasn't been seen since.

A search was conducted in the area when she was initially reported but she was not located.

The search resumed at first light this morning but it is being hampered today by severe weather.

Police and family are concerned for her welfare as she has a medical condition.

Mrs Donaldson is described as Caucasian in appearance, average build, around 164 centimetres tall with brown hair and blue eyes.

She is likely to be wearing shorts.

Gatton Star

Topics:  esk bushland missing mount hallen queensland police somerset region valerie donaldson

Second wave of thunderstorms rolling towards Ipswich

Second wave of thunderstorms rolling towards Ipswich

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a fresh warning just after 5pm.

This 85-year-old is fitter than you

85 year old Doug Fenwick has broken the one hour mark for planking. Here he planks with his grand daughter and gym partner Grace Uppman.

Ipswich retiree sets new record for torturous test of stamina

Father still in critical condition after alleged pub attack

Wayne Allum was injured in an alleged attack at the Peak Pub on Friday. Photo: ABC News

UPDATE: The identity of a man injured at Peak Pub has been revealed

SNAKE WARNING: Wet spell could bring reptiles out

Bryan Robinson with a red-bellied black snake. Photo: Contributed

Summer's gone, but snake catcher expects activity this week

Local Partners

Police search bushland for missing Mount Hallen woman

Police are searching bushland near Esk for a woman missing from Mount Hallen.

Fishermen cast off to compete at Wivenhoe dam

CAST OFF: The Reel! Wivenhoe Classic fishing competition has been unveiled.

Australian Bass and Golden Perch bounty in Reel! Wivenhoe Classic

Rare treat comes to Ipswich

WAR QUILTS: A unique exhibition comes to Ipswich Art Gallery.

A UNIQUE and unusual exhibition goes on display this month

Five things to do this weekend

Anastasia Chumakova, Principal Soloist with Moscow Ballet La Classique in Swan Lake.

What's on in Ipswich on Saturday and Sunday

International show comes to life on Ipswich stage

Anastasia Chumakova, principal soloist with Moscow Ballet La Classique, in Swan Lake.

Ballerina brings experience to Swan Lake

Justin Bieber's middle finger salute to Coast cameras

WE CAN reveal where Justin Bieber has decided to stay on the Sunshine Coast and why he has chosen the very private and luxurious location.

WATCH: $2.5 million luxury yacht leaves Noosa

Noosa's big cat prowls through river mouth.

Dreamworld co-founder's epic new boat makes maiden voyage

SOLD OUT: Tickets disappear like a Candle in the Wind

Elton John.

SIR Elton John's Once In A Lifetime series has sold out.

Why Jason Alexander threatened to quit Seinfeld

Jason Alexander as George Costanza in Seinfeld.

THE actor has revealed why he was so upset with one of the scripts.

Adele ‘scared’ now tour’s biggest secret is out

Adele gave Brisbane a hearty hello in the first of two shows. Picture: Steve Pohlner

ADELE’S fans now know the biggest secret of Adele’s Australian tour.

Bazinga! Big Bang Theory spin-off confirmed

Would you watch a TV show about a young Sheldon Cooper?

THE most popular comedy on television is getting a spin-off.

Robin Bailey tearful as psychic contacts her late husband

Robin Bailey on 97.3 FM on the first anniversary of her husband Tony Smart's death.

"There was some personal stuff that came up that made me cry."

VERY EASY LIVING

227 Ripley Road, Flinders View 4305

House 3 2 2 $339,000...

Located in Flinders View, one of Ipswich's largest suburbs, you will find this beautifully presented solid brick home. Unlike many homes you will see on the market...

RENOVATED FOUR BEDROOM BARGAIN IN PRIME BRASSALL POSITION!

36 Vogel Road, Brassall 4305

House 4 1 2 $319,000 NEG

This amazing and feature packed family home is actually much bigger than you think and not only does it have three (3) large and separate living areas but it has...

PERFECT BUYING IN PEAK!

23 McNeills Road, Peak Crossing 4306

House 3 1 3 $355,000

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Introducing a solid and tidy brick home with 3 carpeted bedrooms, main includes built-in cupboard and a/c, upgraded bathroom with...

CHARACTER QUEENSLANDER WITH INNER-CITY ADDRESS !!

11 Wellen Street, Bundamba 4304

House 3 1 1 $289,000 Neg

HERE it is… a beautiful little Queenslander, with a block over 800 square metres, all under 300k !! Located in a quiet little street of Bundamba, and being only...

WHEN LOOKS CAN BE DECEVING!!!!

18 Kathleen Place, Yamanto 4305

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

If you are looking for your first home or looking to add to your investment portfolio this property is sure to impress as it is situated on an elevated 849m2...

The Entertainer

18 Kelso Close, Yamanto 4305

House 4 1 2 $419,000

Work commitments have become available to the owner and with this they have decided to sell their much beloved “Home” home situated in the very popular...

Opportunity to Create or Recreate a Top Horse Training Facility

2682 Cunningham Highway, Willowbank 4306

Rural 3 2 10 $799,000...

“Runnymede Lodge” Location! Location!! Being only 5 minutes to Ipswich, 3 minutes to Willowbank Raceway, 5 minutes to Amberley Air Base and 45-50...

NEED ROOM? HERE IT IS.

129 Coopers Road, Willowbank 4306

House 5 2 4 $539,000

From the moment you drive up the driveway you'll be pleasantly surprised that everything with this property has been doubled. From its 50+ mtr frontage, to it's...

CHECK OUT ALL THE FEATURES ON THIS PRIME PROPERTY

162 Pine Mountain Road, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

3122m2 Block- Potential to subdivide Low-set brick home in a sort after area perfect for Investment, Renovation or Development. - 4 massive bedrooms with built...

Brand New Designer Home!!

15 Caladenia Street, Deebing Heights 4306

House 3 2 1 375,000

Just completed and fully appointed with everything you would expect plus lots more. This home delivers a seamless blend of modern living as well as polished...

COMMENT: Let's see Plainland prosper

Shannon Newley headshot

More shopping opportunities to buy local

$1.8m of red soil goes under the hammer in Bundaberg

SOLD: The property at Howletts Rd, Alloway, which went under the hammer on the weekend for $1.8 million.

Red soil, fruit trees and a backing onto the Elliott River

Homes selling as $80M town centre takes shape: Agent

An image of the developer's master plan for Plainland Crossing.

HOUSING sales will continue to boom in Plainland

More than 70 beach evacuations just over Christmas

Great white sharks have been responsible for two fatal attacks on North Coast beaches in recent years.

"You do not get to the top of the food chain being an idiot"

MAP: How much land is worth in your suburb

Map showing 2017 land valuations, Ipswich

New valuations show growth in city's eastern areas

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!