Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Police scour bushland in new William Tyrrell search

by Nick Hansen
23rd Jun 2020 6:16 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A new search of bushland for evidence in the 2014 disappearance of William Tyrrell was carried out on the NSW north coast yesterday.

The search, done at the direction of the coroner, took place near the tiny town of Herons Creek, which is 11 minutes drive north of Kendall where William vanished while playing at his foster grandmother's home on September 12, 2014.

Still missing … William Tyrrell.
Still missing … William Tyrrell.

"NSW Police is committed to finding William Tyrrell, with the Homicide Squad's Strike Force Rosann continuing to conduct inquiries into the circumstances surrounding his disappearance," a police spokeswoman said today.

"Police are conducting further searches under a coronial order."

Numerous searches of bushland took place prior to the commencement last year of a coronial inquest before deputy state coroner Harriet Grahame, including immediately surrounding the foster grandmother's home on Benaroon Dr.

But Ms Grahame has ordered additional searched take place also, including today's exercise and another search near a Herons Creek sawmill in February.

 

Originally published as Police scour bushland in new William Tyrrell search

More Stories

editors picks missing boy nsw william tyrell

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Racegoers to wait longer due to turf club concerns

        premium_icon Racegoers to wait longer due to turf club concerns

        Horses It is impractical under remaining restrictions and a partial construction zone to open to 20 patrons.

        New patisserie serves up serious sweet treats

        premium_icon New patisserie serves up serious sweet treats

        Business The local business owner has branched out by opening the new store next door to his...

        Boy, 13, allegedly held in stolen car’s boot for hours

        premium_icon Boy, 13, allegedly held in stolen car’s boot for hours

        Crime A group of teenage boys have been charged with a string of offences after allegedly...

        WANTED: 13 people police wish to speak to

        premium_icon WANTED: 13 people police wish to speak to

        Crime Do you recognise any of these people?