Police on scene after man hit by train at Goodna

IPSWICH train services have been impacted after a person was hit by a train at Goodna early today.

Police are still on scene at the Goodna railway station following the incident at 3.25am.

The 7.18am Ipswich to Central train has been cancelled and Rosewood to Central train services resumed at 7.29am.

If you or somebody you know needs support contact Beyond Blue on 1300 224 636.