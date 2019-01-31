Police pinpoint two possible factors in Ipswich double fatal

Inspector Keith McDonald addressing the media at Yamanto Police Station regarding an incident at North Ipswich Reserve following the rugby league grand final yesterday. Photo Inga Williams / The Queensland Times

POLICE believe excessive speed and failure to wear seat belts may have been factors in a crash that resulted in the deaths of two men at Atkinson Dam late Wednesday.

A vehicle hit a tree on Atkinson Dam Rd about 9.10pm, with emergency services arriving to find both victims - local men aged 44 and 42 - had been thrown from the cabin.

The aftermath of a single vehicle crash that killed two men at Atkinson Dam late Wednesday.

Police said both men sustained significant injuries and were deceased at the scene.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the circumstances of the crash, but Inspector Keith McDonald said initial investigations suggest speed was involved.

"We talk about the Fatal Five, well it looks like two of the Fatal Five were involved in this crash," he said.