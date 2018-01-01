Menu
Man, 32, charged over Falls assault

The huge Falls crowd enjoying the sounds of Bernard Fanning on day three of the Marion Bay festival. Picture: LUKE BOWDEN
by SIMEON THOMAS-WILSON

A 32-YEAR-OLD man has been arrested and charged by police at the Marion Bay Falls Festival after a young woman who reported a sexual assault tracked him down.

The 19-year-old woman reported to police that she has been sexually assaulted during the Jungle Giants performance on the festival's Valley Stage on Friday night.

In a separate incident on Saturday, another woman came forward claiming she has been sexually assaulted in the camping area - but she did not want police to formally investigate the matter.

As the festival today concluded for another year, Tasmania Police Senior Sergeant Darren Latham said a man had been arrested and charged relating to an incident in the mosh pit on Friday night.

The alleged victim and her friend tracked him down before alerting security and then police.

"I can confirm that a 32-year-old male has been arrested and charged in relation to an incident at Falls Festival in the mosh pit," he said.

"Whilst we would rather have no incidents at all, I can tell you that with that particular one the woman involved ... and her friend actually apprehended the male and then handed them to security, who then handed them to police to be investigated.

"So it is encouraging that people are taking positive action, but we ... wish that this didn't happen at all."

Senior Sergeant Darren Latham speaking about New Year’s Eve behaviour in Hobart and at the Falls Festival at Marion Bay, which ended today. Picture: LUKE BOWDEN
