Police say CCTV caught alleged arsonist in the act

Police allege a man accused of starting three fires in three weeks in an affluent Brisbane suburb was filmed starting one of the blazes.

Police allege a man accused of starting three fires in three weeks in an affluent Brisbane suburb was filmed starting one of the blazes.

A covert police camera allegedly captured a man starting his third fire in as many weeks at the same two properties in upscale Brisbane, a court has heard.

Peter Leslie Williams, 49, faced Brisbane Magistrates Court this morning on three charges of arson where he was granted bail.

Police allege he started fires at 24 Nudgee Road in Hamilton on May 30, then at the next door property two days later and then again at 24 Nudgee Rd yesterday.

The heritage listed properties are owned by the same person.

Williams first came to police attention after the initial fire when he was allegedly seen on CCTV riding a bike in the vicinity of the home before and after the inferno.

Firefighters at the scene of a house fire on Nudgee Road in Ascot on May 30. Picture: Peter Wallis

After the second fire Williams was again allegedly seen on CCTV riding into a hotel car park where he watched the home until smoke came out, then changed clothes before riding off.

Williams was arrested near the scene after the third fire yesterday.

Police prosecutor Sgt Mark Hughes alleged Williams' hands were covered in a dirt ash type of substance and smelling strongly of smoke.

A lighter along with a T-shirt and cap were allegedly found in his backpack.

Williams told police he had been to the Eagle Farm races and Toombul for shopping, the court heard.

The court heard he was on bail on a community service order at the time of the alleged offending.

Sgt Hughes said footage from a camera covertly installed at the property with the consent of the owner allegedly showed Williams at the property shortly before the fire broke out.

The court heard he had no criminal history of arson.

Legal Aid lawyer Elliot Boddice making a bail application said the strength of the case was only one aspect. He said his client had a good history of complying with bail.

Mr Boddice said his client suffered from mental health issues and was the sole carer of his partner.

Police opposed bail.

Acting Magistrate Ann Gummow approved bail on the condition Williams did not enter Hamilton and reported daily to police.

Originally published as Police say CCTV caught alleged Hamilton arsonist in the act