Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A child is reportedly on the roof of the Laidley State High School (file image).
A child is reportedly on the roof of the Laidley State High School (file image).
News

Police safely remove young student from school building roof

Ali Kuchel
25th Nov 2020 3:19 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE: Police have safely removed a young child from the roof of Laidley State High School at 3.30pm today.

Two police officers helped the student, believed to be in year 7, down from the roof to safety.

Staff and firefighters were reportedly waiting on the ground.

The Gatton Star contacted the school but staff declined to comment.

EARLIER: Emergency Services are currently on scene at a Laidley school, where a child is reportedly on the roof of a building.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were called to assist police at 2.45pm today.

A witness said two police officers were on the roof with the child, and firefighters were on the ground.

The witness said the child looked scared, but school students were able to leave as per normal

laidley state high school
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Work starts on new estate adjoining 2500ha of bushland

        Premium Content Work starts on new estate adjoining 2500ha of bushland

        News It is planned to include a primary school, shopping and dining precinct, 6ha sport precinct and water play park

        Which Springfield businesses are nominated for top awards

        Premium Content Which Springfield businesses are nominated for top awards

        Business With a difficult and trying year almost at an end, Springfield’s best and brightest...

        REVEALED: Is this Ipswich’s cheapest house?

        Premium Content REVEALED: Is this Ipswich’s cheapest house?

        Property Set on a massive plot of land, this four-bedder is significantly cheaper than...

        Teenager broke female cop’s nose while resisting arrest

        Premium Content Teenager broke female cop’s nose while resisting arrest

        News Concreter was ‘out of control’ as police tried to arrest him after street fight