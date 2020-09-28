Police reveal speed likely factor in fatal car crash

POLICE have confirmed high speed was a factor in a fatal car crash that killed a 31-year-old Flinders View man in Bundamba on Friday night.

The man was driving a 4WD when he lost control and struck a tree near the intersection of Ashburn Rd and Wood St about 9.30pm.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ipswich District Acting Inspector Scott Calcutt said the damage to the man’s vehicle indicated he was travelling at speed before the crash.

“Early indications is that speed is obviously a factor,” Insp Calcutt said.

“Given the state of the vehicle and the fact it was wrapped around a tree, it is fairly evident that speed will be a factor.”

Investigating officers are still awaiting blood test and autopsy results in the wake of the tragedy.

The speed limit along Ashburn Rd is 60km/h.

The man was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

Police are calling out for anyone who may have seen the incident or has dashcam footage to get in contact with Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

