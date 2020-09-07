Menu
A 73-year-old man was flown to hospital at the weekend after being struck by a car (File Image).
News

Police reveal man’s injuries after he was hit by car

Ali Kuchel
7th Sep 2020 1:30 PM
AN ELDERLY man has been left with facial fractures, spinal fractures and a brain bleed after an alleged hit-and-run in Gatton at the weekend, police have revealed.

The incident was reported to emergency services after 7pm on Saturday, when police believe the elderly man had crossed Old College Road in front of an oncoming car, in the dark.

The 73-year-old was flown to hospital for treatment.

“Being 73, obviously at that age the recovery will be a bit slower and more problematic,” said Gatton Senior Sergeant Rowland Browne.

Police said the driver, a 66-year-old man, was in a Toyota Corolla sedan when the incident occurred, and left the scene briefly to find help.

He returned to the scene and produced a negative drug and alcohol test.

Police are calling for anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

The Toowoomba Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the incident.

lockyer valley
Gatton Star

