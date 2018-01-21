Police reveal details of dramatic pursuit across Ipswich

TWO men have been charged over a dramatic incident on Friday in which head rests and bricks were thrown at police.

The incident unfolded on Friday morning and spanned several Ipswich suburbs before ending in a crash, following a near miss with a bus.

About 11.15am police were travelling Blackwall Road in Chuwar when they attempted to intercept the alleged stolen Holden Commodore with false number plates which was being driven with a blown tyre.

The vehicle allegedly failed to stop, turning onto Kholo Road before those inside began throwing items from the car at pursuing police, including head rests and bricks.

A spare tyre was also allegedly thrown from the vehicle which then collided with the police car, causing significant damage.

A tyre deflation device was successfully deployed at the intersection of Lake Manchester Road and Mount Crosby Road.

The vehicle continued to be driven on its four rims.

The car then allegedly travelled onto the wrong side of Pine Mountain Road in North Ipswich, narrowly missing a bus and a number of other cars before crashing into a pole.

The alleged occupants of the vehicle were taken into custody at the scene.

A 22-year-old Jacobs Well man has been charged with two counts of wilful damage and one count each of dangerous operation of a vehicle and adversely affected by an intoxicating substance, obstruct police, fail to stop motor vehicle, wilful damage of police property, driving unlicensed and possession of utensils.

A 24-year-old Blackstone man has been charged with two counts of wilful damage, and one count each of dangerous operation of a vehicle, possessing dangerous drugs, fail to take reasonable care and precaution in respect of syringe, and wilful damage of police property.

Both men have been remanded in custody and are due to appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court on Monday, January 22.

