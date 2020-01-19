Menu
Police reveal cause of post office fire

Lachlan Mcivor
19th Jan 2020 6:00 PM
A FIRE that started in an Ipswich post office on the weekend is not being treated as suspicious by police.

Firefighters attended the scene of a fire in the Australia Post building in One Mile on Saturday about 6.20am.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said crews observed a small amount of smoke issuing from the building on Old Toowoomba Rd.

The fire was extinguished at 6.45am.

"(Firefighters) forced entry into the building and sent a team internally to extinguish the fire," she said.

"They put a stop to it pretty quickly."

She could not say how much damage had been caused internally by the fire.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said police were not treating the fire as suspicious.

The spokeswoman said preliminary investigations indicated it was started by an electrical fault.

fire one mile post office west ipswich
Ipswich Queensland Times

