What does it mean if you find tape on your fence?
POLICE RESPOND: What to do if you find tape on your fence

Meg Gannon
9th Aug 2020 5:00 PM
A STRIP of green sticky tape on your front fence may not seem ominous at first sight, but an image posted on social media sent Dalby locals into a frenzy, warning the recipient to keep their house locked and dog secured.

Speculation circulated on Facebook that sticky tape on a fence paling meant the recipient was about to have their dog stolen.

Several comments urged the local who posted the image to keep their houses locked and their dogs kept away because the sticky tape could be a subtle sign that a break-in was about to occur.

Dalby police station acting officer-in-charge sergeant Sean Donaghy said there were no substance to the claims, despite the number of claims.

"We've had no intel on that at all," he said.

"Usually we get intel stuff but I've never heard anything like that before.

"We get things like shoes on power lines mean that drugs are available, but it's not proven."

