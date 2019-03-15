Shooter in custody after mosque attacks

Police at the shooting in Christchurch. Photo / Supplied

UPDATE 12.46PM: SOCIAL media users are begging others on platforms such as Twitter and Facebook to stop sharing footage that appears to be from the horrific mosque attack in Christchurch.

The video was from a Facebook Live stream believed to have been broadcast by one of the shooters.

The graphic video shows injured victims inside what appears to be inside Al Noor Mosque. News.com.au reports it has been verified.

The video has quickly been shared on both Facebook and Twitter despite pleas not to spread it further from concerned users.

"The Christchurch shooter clearly wanted that horrific footage shared. Don't do it. Don't watch it. It is a nightmare. Hearts are with New Zealand & muslim friends. What a horrible day. Numb. @Twitter take down his account ASAP," ABC reporter Sophie McNeill tweeted.

UPDATE 12:31PM: Police are responding to at least two critical incidents in Christchurch, New Zealand after gunmen opened fire inside two busy mosques.

There are reports of up to six people dead with emergency service vehicles at Al Noor Mosque in central Christchurch and Linwood Masjid mosque.

Police described it as an "evolving situation" and implored residents to stay indoors. All Christchurch schools have been locked down.

1/2 A serious and evolving situation is occurring in Christchurch with an active shooter.Police are responding with its full capability to manage the situation, but the risk environment remains extremely high.Police recommend that residents across Christchurch remain off... — New Zealand Police (@nzpolice) March 15, 2019

There are reports that about six people have been taken into Christchurch Hospital. There is also a heavy police presence at the hospital as staff brace for dozens of reported casualties.

UPDATE: 12:18PM: Police are warning locals about a possible bomb found in a crashed car near the shooting.

The bomb is located inside a beige Subaru that crashed nearly three kilometres from the Al Noor Mosque where the shooting took place.

"You're not safe here, there's a bomb in that car," a senior police officer told a Guardian reporter.

There are reports of a shooting in Christchurch. Supplied

There are reports that about six people have been taken into Christchurch Hospital, two with serious injuries.

Police are responding to a shooting in Christchurch. Picture: NZ Herald

Another eyewitness claims he saw a man wearing a "helmet and glasses and a military style jacket" enter the mosque and open fire.

It's understood around 300 people were inside for afternoon prayers when the shooting happened.

New Zealand Police urged anyone in Christchurch to stay indoors and report any suspicious behaviour.

"Police are currently responding to reports of shots fired in central Christchurch at around 1.40pm," police said in a statement. "Armed police have been deployed."

Police have also locked down all Christchurch schools "in response to a serious ongoing firearms incident".

A business owner said he had heard at least 20 shots fired.

"I heard 20 or more gunshots I thought something happened and the people were running on the other side of Deans Avenue and now I can see so many police."

The Christchurch mosque. Picture: Supplied

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has cancelled her afternoon appointments and is due to speak about the shooting later today.

Some of the Bangladesh cricket team were near the mosque when the shooting happened and were filmed by an ESPN journalist running away from the building.

Appearing visibly distressed in the video, the team were filmed running back through Hagley Park back to the Oval.

Bangladesh team escaped from a mosque near Hagley Park where there were active shooters. They ran back through Hagley Park back to the Oval. pic.twitter.com/VtkqSrljjV — Mohammad Isam (@Isam84) March 15, 2019

"The players are shaken up but fine. I spoke to one of them shortly after (the incident), the team's strength and conditioning coach Mario Villavarayen said.

"They didn't see anything but heard gunshots. They were at the ground (Hagley Oval) and just started running.

"The coaching staff were all at the hotel. The players just started running when they heard the shots. I don't know how many (shots) there were. This happened at about 1.45pm."

More to come.