Police respond to reports of brawl at shopping centre

QUEENSLAND Police have broken up a brawl at Redbank Plaza Shopping Centre.

About 11.20am officers were called to the shopping centre on Collingwood Dr after reports of a fight, believed to be inside the food court.

A police spokesman said officers responded after reports of a group of people fighting.

The police spokesman said the situation quickly "calmed down".

One person suffered a hand injury.

It is unclear at this stage whether police made any arrests.