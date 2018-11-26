Menu
Crime

Police respond to reports of brawl at shopping centre

Hayden Johnson
by
26th Nov 2018 12:16 PM
QUEENSLAND Police have broken up a brawl at Redbank Plaza Shopping Centre.

About 11.20am officers were called to the shopping centre on Collingwood Dr after reports of a fight, believed to be inside the food court.

A police spokesman said officers responded after reports of a group of people fighting.

The police spokesman said the situation quickly "calmed down".

One person suffered a hand injury.

It is unclear at this stage whether police made any arrests.

Ipswich Queensland Times

