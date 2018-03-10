Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Law enforcement members stage near the Veterans Home of California after reports of an active shooter Friday, March 9, 2018, in Yountville, Calif. Napa County Fire captain Chase Beckman says a gunman has taken hostages at the veterans home in California. (JL Sousa/Napa Valley Register via AP)
Law enforcement members stage near the Veterans Home of California after reports of an active shooter Friday, March 9, 2018, in Yountville, Calif. Napa County Fire captain Chase Beckman says a gunman has taken hostages at the veterans home in California. (JL Sousa/Napa Valley Register via AP)
Crime

Gunman takes hostages at veterans home

by Tom Livingstone
10th Mar 2018 8:00 AM

A GUNMAN has taken at least three people hostage at a large veterans home in California.

Police closed access to the veterans home in Yountville, San Francisco after a man with a gun was reported on the grounds.

The Napa County Sheriff's Department issued an alert to residents at 10:30am local time. Friday, warning them to avoid the area because of "activity at the Veterans Home in Yountville."

"A man, dressed in black and wearing body armour, was reportedly armed with an automatic weapon," the Napa Valley Register reported.

The sheriff's department did not immediately respond to a telephone call from The Associated Press.

 

The state Veterans Affairs department says the home that opened in 1984 is the largest veterans' home in the United States, with about 1,000 elderly and disabled residents.

Its website says it offers residential accommodations with recreational, social, and therapeutic activities for independent living.

Veterans of World War II, Korean War, Vietnam War, Desert Storm, and Operation Enduring Freedom/Operation Iraqi Freedom now live at the home, according to the website.

The Veteran's Home in Yountville is one of the largest in the country, and is located at 260 California Drive in Yountville, just north of San Francisco.

The grounds are also home to a 1,200-seat theatre, a 9-hole golf course, a baseball stadium, bowling lanes, a swimming pool, and a military Base Exchange branch store.

Yountville is in Napa Valley, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

More to come.

Related Items

Show More
editors picks gunman hostages napa valley veterans
Get a sneak peak into Springfield's newest hotel

Get a sneak peak into Springfield's newest hotel

Property New 82 apartment-style hotel to set precedent for the area

Masterchef star to grace inaugural dinner

Masterchef star to grace inaugural dinner

Whats On The aim of the event is to raise $20,000 for Ipswich Hospice

Rehab plan puts addict in good books

Rehab plan puts addict in good books

Crime 28-year-old ready to tackle his 13-year drug problem

Naked fisher just 'slapping on sun cream'

Naked fisher just 'slapping on sun cream'

Crime Pants were off on beach to apply lotion, man tells court

Local Partners