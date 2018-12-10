Second fatal crash in 24 hours as car hits tree near Ipswich
AN ELDERLY man has died after the vehicle he was travelling in collided with a tree at Rosevale.
Queensland Police are investigating after the 67-year-old's vehicle left the Tarome Rd and crashed about 10.30am on Monday.
He was the only person in the car at the time.
Police are investigating the possibility the man had a medical incident in the car prior to the crash.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The forensic crash unit attended and is investigating the single-vehicle incident.
It is the second fatal crash in one day, with a 34-year-old man killed on Sunday night at Bundamba.