Second fatal crash in 24 hours as car hits tree near Ipswich

AN ELDERLY man has died after the vehicle he was travelling in collided with a tree at Rosevale.

Queensland Police are investigating after the 67-year-old's vehicle left the Tarome Rd and crashed about 10.30am on Monday.

He was the only person in the car at the time.

Police are investigating the possibility the man had a medical incident in the car prior to the crash.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The forensic crash unit attended and is investigating the single-vehicle incident.

It is the second fatal crash in one day, with a 34-year-old man killed on Sunday night at Bundamba.