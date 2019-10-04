Menu
Crime

Multiple units track vehicle after armed robbery

Tara Miko
by
4th Oct 2019 12:23 PM
BREAKING: Multiple police units are tracking a car around Toowoomba after a general store west of the city was held up at knife-point.

One person believed to be a man entered the Biddeston Store armed with a knife and made demands from the staff about 11.30am.

It is unclear whether staff complied before the offender fled the store and was seen getting into a Nissan Pulsar.

That vehicle, believed to be stolen, has been tracked headed east from the town to Toowoomba with multiple sightings in North Toowoomba and Harlaxton.

Police are following the vehicle inside which at least two people are believed to be travelling.

More to come

