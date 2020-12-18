Police report decline in crime across Ipswich area

Ipswich police have reported an annual decline in crimes across the area.

Ipswich police have reported an annual decline in crimes across the area.

CRIMES committed across the Ipswich area have reportedly dropped by almost 6000 incidents over the past twelve months.

According to recent police data, over 29,400 crimes were reported for 2019; while 23,500 incidents have instead taken place over 2020.

Despite the decline, it appears the news isn’t all good.

Incidents of theft – excluding unlawful entry – have continued to rock the wider community throughout the year despite COVID-19 lockdowns.

Close to 5000 incidents were reported to local law enforcement for duration of this year.

Over 8000 of those same crimes took place the year prior.

Queensland Police report a decline in crime across the Ipswich area.

Drug and traffic-related offences also proved consistent issues, totalling a respective 2848 and 2302 incidents each.

Incidents involving illegal substances for this year, however, remained on par with 2019 to sit around 4200 reports.

Sadly, breach of Domestic Violence Protection Orders appears on the rise annually following an increase of close to 200 incidents.

Stock-related offences continue to be a relative non-issue for the area – just one was recorded for the year and zero in the year prior.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman on Friday said local law enforcement were pleased to see a dip in crime for the area.

“During the relevant period, Ipswich District Police have targeted the disruption of repeat offenders and increased patrolling within identified areas at particular problem places and times.”

She said Ipswich Police also actively partner with youth justice agencies to reduce youth related offending.

Police did, however, recognise the recent global pandemic as a likely contributor to the dip in property-related and opportunist crimes.

“This has been a tough year for many people, so we encourage everyone to be patient and support each other,” the spokeswoman said.

“We saw great community spirit in Ipswich during the COVID-19 restrictions and we hope to see it continue.”