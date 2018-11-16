Menu
Police release vision of car shooting
Police release vision of car shooting incident at Ipswich

16th Nov 2018 1:30 PM

IPSWICH detectives investigating a traffic incident in which a projectile was fired into a car at Redbank Plains on October 29 have released details of a vehicle of interest.

Police would like to know the whereabouts of a 2018 red Mazda 3 Hatch with Queensland registration 957-XZK.

A verbal altercation occurred at 3.15pm between the drivers of two vehicles on Henty Dr.

Following the altercation, one of the vehicles followed the other to nearby Jack Dr. The first vehicle pulled over and police allege a projectile was then fired from the second car, hitting the tyre of the first.

The offending vehicle then sped off.

Police have released CCTV vision of the Mazda 3.

No one was physically injured, and police investigations are continuing.

Police have been unable to locate this vehicle and are seeking assistance from the community to help locate the car.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

