Police release photo of man wanted for alleged stealing

Goodna police have released an image of a man allegedly linked to a stealing offence.

Goodna police have released an image of a man allegedly linked to a stealing offence.

POLICE have released an image of a man following an alleged stealing offence at a Redbank bottle shop.

A Police spokeswoman said a male offender entered the BWS at Redbank Plaza and left with a bottle of spirit just before 1pm on January 19.

It is alleged the man didn’t attempt to pay for the alcohol.

LOCAL NEWS: Country dad accused of bizarre penis flash in the city

Almost a month after the incident took place, Goodna Police have released a photo of the man.

“(Police) received the report, haven’t tracked him down and now have wacked out the photo,” the spokeswoman said.

LOCAL NEWS: Police fear for safety of missing mum, 2yo

The incident was captured on CCTV.

Goodna Police are seeking assistance to identify the man.

If you have information, contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 24hrs and quote Reference: QP2100136062.

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.

GET THE MOST OUT OF YOUR DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION

If you’re reading this that means you’re already a subscriber to the QT, but it also means you get FREE and UNLIMITED access to the Courier Mail for the latest national, state, Rugby League, AFL and entertainment news plus more.

If you haven’t already – activate your complimentary Courier Mail subscription by clicking here.