Goodna police have released an image of a man allegedly linked to a stealing offence.
Police release photo of man wanted for alleged stealing

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
20th Feb 2021 4:00 PM
POLICE have released an image of a man following an alleged stealing offence at a Redbank bottle shop.

A Police spokeswoman said a male offender entered the BWS at Redbank Plaza and left with a bottle of spirit just before 1pm on January 19.

It is alleged the man didn’t attempt to pay for the alcohol.

Almost a month after the incident took place, Goodna Police have released a photo of the man.

“(Police) received the report, haven’t tracked him down and now have wacked out the photo,” the spokeswoman said.

The incident was captured on CCTV.

Goodna Police are seeking assistance to identify the man.

If you have information, contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 24hrs and quote Reference: QP2100136062.

