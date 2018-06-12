Menu
Michael Bowden, 20, died after being hit by a vehicle in Weipa early on Saturday morning.
Crime

Footage shows hit-run victim’s final moments

by Warren Barnsley
12th Jun 2018 6:38 PM

 

THE final moments of a young man's life before his death in a suspected hit-and-run on Queensland's Cape York have been released as police hunt the driver responsible.

CCTV footage shows Michael Bowden, 20, walking along a Weipa footpath in the early hours of Saturday morning before moving onto the edge of Northern Ave.

He suffered head and arm injuries in the incident and died at the scene.

The young diesel fitter had been walking home from a party.

Police have searched the area for damaged vehicles and trailers, also urging drivers who may have dashcam footage in the township from around the time to come forward.

Detectives don't yet know if Bowden was the victim of a cowardly driver who fled after hitting him, or a motorist who may have no idea what they've done.

His death coincided with an annual fishing competition that sees Weipa's population swell, and police believe he may have been hit by a car, a truck, or even a boat trailer.

Mr Bowden died on Northern Ave, a main road that connects Weipa with the even smaller town of Mapoon.

