Police footage exposes knifeman from 2015 hotel robbery

DETECTIVES investigating an armed robbery at a Rosewood hotel four years ago have renewed their appeal for public assistance.

The incident occurred at the Rising Sun Hotel in 2015 and police are asking the public to help identify a man who may be able to assist them with their inquiries.

A man entered the School St establishment around 8.20pm on Sunday, October 18 and proceeded to a bar area where he threatened a male employee with a knife before stealing a sum of cash.

The man is described as Caucasian and approximately 175 to 180cms tall with a solid build.

He was wearing a dark shirt, dark pants and had his head covered by a dark item of clothing.

He fled the scene on foot and was last seen running down School St.

No one was physically injured during the incident.

Detectives attached to the investigation, named Operation QUEBEC STUMBLE, have released CCTV footage of the incident and a man they would like to speak with.

Anyone with information regarding the armed robbery or the man in the vision is asked to contact police.