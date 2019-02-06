Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Knifeman exposed on 2015 CCTV footage
News

Police footage exposes knifeman from 2015 hotel robbery

Lachlan Mcivor
by
6th Feb 2019 4:12 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DETECTIVES investigating an armed robbery at a Rosewood hotel four years ago have renewed their appeal for public assistance.

The incident occurred at the Rising Sun Hotel in 2015 and police are asking the public to help identify a man who may be able to assist them with their inquiries.

A man entered the School St establishment around 8.20pm on Sunday, October 18 and proceeded to a bar area where he threatened a male employee with a knife before stealing a sum of cash.

The man is described as Caucasian and approximately 175 to 180cms tall with a solid build.

The incident occurred at the Rising Sun Hotel in 2015
The incident occurred at the Rising Sun Hotel in 2015 QPS

He was wearing a dark shirt, dark pants and had his head covered by a dark item of clothing.

He fled the scene on foot and was last seen running down School St.

No one was physically injured during the incident.

Detectives attached to the investigation, named Operation QUEBEC STUMBLE, have released CCTV footage of the incident and a man they would like to speak with.

Anyone with information regarding the armed robbery or the man in the vision is asked to contact police.

cctv footage ipswich police rising sun hotel rosewood
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Hot Harley targeted by thieves

    premium_icon Hot Harley targeted by thieves

    Crime A BLACK Harley Davidson motorcycle has been stolen from a property in Ipswich.

    • 6th Feb 2019 5:09 PM
    Traffic crash and house fire keep crews busy

    premium_icon Traffic crash and house fire keep crews busy

    News Paramedics attend multiple call outs

    • 6th Feb 2019 5:04 PM
    On this lonely road, a father killed his tiny baby

    premium_icon On this lonely road, a father killed his tiny baby

    Opinion The only person responsible for baby's murder is his father

    • 6th Feb 2019 4:53 PM
    Setting routine could save you from future cancer scares

    premium_icon Setting routine could save you from future cancer scares

    News Ipswich residents are being urged to get into a routine.

    • 6th Feb 2019 4:00 PM