Crime

Police release CCTV in hunt for attacker

by Brianna Morris-Grant
18th Mar 2020 3:49 PM
POLICE have released CCTV footage of an "unknown man" who allegedly left the owner of a Southport unit wounded last week.

The 30-year-old man woke to go to the bathroom in his Louise St unit around 1am on March 13 when he found a man standing inside.

He confronted the man before a struggle ensued, leaving him with a minor laceration to his chest.

Police are now searching for the man. Photo: QLD Police
Police are now searching for the man. Photo: QLD Police

He was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital for treatment.

The offender fled the scene but is described as caucasian, approximately 20 to 25 years old, 180cm tall with a proportionate build and a small amount of facial hair.

He was wearing a green T-shirt, brown shorts and a green cap.

Anyone who recognises the man in the footage is urged to contact police.

