The man left the scene in the white four-wheel-drive (pictured) and travelled from Carmichaels Rd along Ipswich Boonah Rd in an unknown direction Contributed
Crime

Police release CCTV image after alleged assault, theft

9th Aug 2018 1:05 PM

POLICE have released CCTV images of a vehicle that may be involved in a stealing with violence offence that occurred at Purga on Tuesday.

At 1.15pm, a man gained entry to a vehicle parked at Hardings Paddock Reserve, located along Carmichaels Rd, and assaulted a woman before stealing her mobile phone.

The man left the scene in the white four-wheel-drive (pictured) and travelled from Carmichaels Rd along Ipswich Boonah Rd in an unknown direction.

The male driver is described as being aged in his late 50s to early 60s, approximately 183cm tall, Caucasian with a tanned complexion, a heavy build with grey balding hair.

The woman received scratches and bruising as a result of the assault.

Police are appealing to anyone who may be able to assist with their enquiries to contact them.

Police are also appealing for any persons who may have been travelling along Ipswich Boonah Rd between Boonah and Yamanto between the hours of 12.30pm and 2pm with dash camera footage to contact them.

Investigations are continuing.

Ipswich Queensland Times

