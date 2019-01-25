Police reassure public after number of serious crimes

SAFE: Following several series incidents over previous weeks, Gatton police have reassured the public crimes of this nature are not becoming commonplace.

THE Gatton community was rocked earlier this month by a number of serious crimes committed in the area.

Several break-ins were reported, including one targeting Gatton Soccer Club, however the shocking incident came with the alleged sexual assault of a woman on January 9.

In the aftermath, residents have been questioning whether the Lockyer Valley is still the safe area they once knew.

Gatton police officer- in-charge Senior Sergeant Rowland Browne said while these incidents were concerning, crimes of this seriousness were rare.

"Crime in a place like Gatton tends to go up and down, it tends to peak and trough," Sen-Sgt Browne said.

"At the moment I'd say there's not an increase in violence - in fact assaults are down this year compared to last year."

While break and enters had increased slightly on last year, Sen-Sgt Browne said this was likely due to there being very few the previous year.

"Whilst anyone can be a victim of crime and you can never guarantee everyone will be safe all the time - Gatton is still generally a very safe place," he said.

Sen-Sgt Browne understood the reaction residents had but said the region had not become more dangerous.

"A lot of it is perception - when you do start reading a lot on local crime it does tend to reinforce your opinion that there is a lot of local crime," he said.

"If somebody asked if Gatton is a dangerous place to live I'd say for the vast majority of people certainly not.

"At no time have I ever walked through Gatton and felt unsafe - but crime does happen."

Simple actions such as securing valuables and vehicles, ensuring your home was secure and remaining vigilant both at home and in public would go a long way to preventing crime and helping residents feel safer.

"Really it is general, commonsense precautions," Sen-Sgt Browne said.