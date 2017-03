A DRIVER who allegedly rammed police while driving a stolen ute has been arrested in Goodna.

Shortly after 11pm, police tracked down a stolen Nissan Navara dual cab ute on Holmes Crt. The driver of the ute had escaped from police earlier in the night.

Police say the driver tried to avoid arrest by ramming the police car then tried to flee on foot.

He was caught soon after.

Both vehicles required towing.