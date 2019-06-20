Police raids net ice, marijuana, motorbikes and ID info

OFFICERS attached to the Inala Tactical Crime Squad have recently conducted Operation Quebec Detection targeting a sophisticated and organised criminal syndicate involved in online fraudulent activity.

Multiple search warrants have been executed on a number of target addresses throughout the South Brisbane and Ipswich Police Districts, seizing a significant amount of evidence including:

183 grams of Methylamphetamine;

Four marijuana plants;

92 identification cards such as driver licences, bank cards and Medicare cards that were either forged, reported stolen and/or fraudulently obtained;

An electronic device containing the identification information of more than 12,000 people;

commercial quality printers and blank ID cards;

A substantial number of fake drivers' licences;

Five motorcycles including a Ducati Monster - all suspected of being purchased fraudulently;

A VIN stamping machine.

The syndicate was also involved in the theft of identification information and subsequent production of high quality forged ID's along with and drug activity.

To date, the operation has resulted in 22 people being charged with 567 offences.

Some of these offences include money laundering (over $500,000), fraud ($682,000 in total), forgery, obtaining or dealing with identification information, UUMV, receiving tainted property, possessing drugs over schedule (methamphetamines) and producing dangerous drugs.

Police are currently working to identify the source of the stolen identities.

More to come...