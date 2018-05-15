Menu
Police raids net drugs, cash and stolen property

Andrew Korner
by
15th May 2018 10:32 AM
FOUR people have been charged with 19 drug and stolen property offences following raids on properties over the weekend.

Police from Ipswich's tactical crime squad and the dog squad were involved in the search of two houses in Lowood last Friday, where they seized unspecified quantities of ice and marijuana.

In the first of the raids, police also found a stolen trail bike and what they claimed was a considerable sum of cash which were the proceeds of a crime.

A 28-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman were charged with various offences including possessing amphetamines and cannabis, burglary, stealing a motor vehicle and possession of the proceeds of an offence.　　　

A 54-year-old man and 46-year-old woman from another Lowood address were charged with offences including producing dangerous drugs, possessing methamphetamines and cannabis, possessing drug utensils and possessing illegal fireworks.　 　

drug raids ipswich crime ipswich police lowood
Ipswich Queensland Times

