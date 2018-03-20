Menu
Police say they have seized drugs worth more than $100,000 and more than $32,500 in cash. .
Crime

Police bust alleged cocaine syndicate

by Peter Michael
20th Mar 2018 4:48 PM
POLICE have raided homes, a yacht and several businesses to smash an organised crime syndicate allegedly trafficking cocaine through a criminal network spanning from Melbourne to Port Douglas.

Dubbed Operation Papa Prowess, the year-long investigation led to the arrests of an alleged 15 syndicate members and the seizure of cocaine, cannabis, MDMA, encrypted telecommunication devices and a crocodile skull.

Queensland Police partnered with the Australian Taxation Office and Victoria Police to investigate unexplained wealth generated by the alleged 15 syndicate members, both within Queensland and interstate.

Police will allege that the syndicate facilitated the trafficking of cocaine from Melbourne to Cairns and Port Douglas through established criminal links before distribution through a network of suppliers throughout the north.

Operation Papa Prowess began in February 2017 as a joint operation by Far Northern Major and Organised Crime Squad, Organised Crime Gangs Group detectives and the Far Northern police district.

On March 16, police executed search warrants at several addresses in the Port Douglas area and at a vessel berthed at the Port Douglas Marina and three businesses in Port Douglas.

Drugs including cocaine, cannabis and Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) with an estimated value of over $100,000 as well as $32,500 in cash were seized.

Fifteen people have been charged with 84 offences including trafficking dangerous drugs and supplying dangerous drugs.

