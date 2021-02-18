Police raid uncovers imported steroids and cash

A man has been arrested over the alleged important of steroids to the Mid North Coast.

A man has been arrested over the alleged importation of steroids via international mail service to the Mid North Coast.

Detectives from the Mid North Police District began investigating the alleged importation of the border controlled drugs in June last year, with the help of Australia Post and the Australian Border Force.

Following extensive inquiries detectives executed a search warrant at a home on Neave Way, Port Macquarie on Wednesday morning - discovering the steroids as well as more than $30,000 in cash.

Police seized steroids during the raid on the Mid North Coast.

They also seized prescription medications and documents.

Police arrested a 35-year-old man at the scene and he was taken to Port Macquarie Police Station where he was charged with a total of nine offences.

More than $30,000 in cash was seized.

These included three counts of importing a marketable quantity of border controlled drug, three counts of possessing a prescribed restricted substance, and one count each of possessing a marketable quantity of an unlawful import border control drug, supplying a specified substance otherwise than by wholesale, and dealing with proceeds of crime.

He was refused bail and will appear at Port Macquarie Local Court on Friday, February 19.