Police raid reveals dangerous item found in woman’s handbag

A LAIDLEY NORTH woman claimed a flick knife, stored in a pencil case inside a box, was “effectively in storage”, after police raided her home.

Amyee-Claire Cole pleaded guilty to three charges in the Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday, but disputed where the knife was found.

The charges were possession of a dangerous drug (cannabis), possessing utensils and pipes used in connection with taking a dangerous drug, and unlawful possession of a category M weapon.

Police prosecutor senior Sergeant Al Windsor said police conducted a search of Cole’s property after obtaining a warrant in relation to drug offences on November 12.

Sergeant Windsor said police found inside Cole’s bedroom a bowl of cannabis in addition to a clip seal plastic bag that also contained cannabis.

They also located a water pipe and electric grinder, which had both been used to prepare and smoke cannabis, the prosecution said.

When police searched Cole’s handbag, they found a flick knife, which was able to be used with a single hand to flick the knife out.

Sergeant Windsor said it’s attributes classed the knife as a category M weapon.

Cole, who was present at the time, admitted to police the drugs, pipe and grinder were also hers, but claimed she was unaware the knife was classed as a weapon.

Cole fronted court with a four-page criminal history and was represented by duty lawyer, James Ryan.

Mr Ryan said his 31-year-old client was on a disability support pension for schizophrenia, anxiety, depression and bipolar disorder.

He said Cole also suffered from chronic pain in her shoulder as a result of falling off her bicycle earlier this year.

Mr Ryan said the mother was using cannabis to self-medicate for the pain, but also said she had long-term issues with drugs, stating she was on a waiting list for Drug Arm.

Mr Ryan disputed the prosecution's claim that the knife was in Cole’s hand bad, stating his client told him it was in a pencil case that was in a box, saying it was effectively in storage.

Magistrate Graham Lee referenced Cole’s history for possessing knives and said she was sentenced to four months imprisonment in 2015 for knife possession.

Mr Lee said he had “some doubts” about Cole not knowing she could not possess a knife given her criminal history.

Mr Lee sentenced Cole to 12-month probation for the three offences.

The conviction was recorded.