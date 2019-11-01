Menu
Grandchester drug lab discovered
Police raid on Lockyer Valley drug lab nabs three

Dominic Elsome
, dominic.elsome@gattonstar.com.au
1st Nov 2019 5:17 PM
A "clandestine" drug lab has been discovered on a property in the Lockyer Valley.

Police have charged three people after executing a search warrant at a property in Grandchester yesterday.

Around 10.30am, Gatton CIB, Laidley officers and Toowoomba Tactical Crime Squad executed a search warrant and allegedly located a clandestine laboratory on the property which included 527 boxes of pseudoephedrine tablets.

Police further allege stolen motorbikes, a stolen caravan and a large quantity of suspected stolen property were located on the property, believed to be linked to several break and enter offences.

The search resulted in locating 26 grams of cannabis, 10 grams of amphetamine, 16 grams of heroin, 1.5 grams of cocaine.

A 35-year-old woman from Rosewood, a 56-year-old woman from Laidley and a 50-year-old man from Grandchester were charged with a total of 39 charges.

Investigations are ongoing.

